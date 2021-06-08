Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

