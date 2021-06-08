Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 6,569 frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

