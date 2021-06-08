Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 7,900 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $80,009,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

