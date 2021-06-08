Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

NYSE MA traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,839. The company has a market cap of $363.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

