Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 5.3%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 4,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Materialise by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.