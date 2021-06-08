Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

