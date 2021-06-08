MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,253. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,753 shares of company stock worth $5,905,843 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

