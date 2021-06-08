MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.
Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,253. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,753 shares of company stock worth $5,905,843 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Read More: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.