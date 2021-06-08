McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.69 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

