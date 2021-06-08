McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

