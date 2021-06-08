Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $912.40 million and $103.03 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00065863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00258488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00228141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.50 or 0.01211765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.48 or 0.99920347 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,941,571 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

