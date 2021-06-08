Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $24.76 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,621 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.29% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during trading on Tuesday. 518,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,561. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30.

