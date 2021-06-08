Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $46.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $310.59. 65,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

