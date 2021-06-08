Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $94.81 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $94,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.36. 77,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

