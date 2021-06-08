Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 339,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 648,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,205,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

