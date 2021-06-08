Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 17,127 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,792. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

