Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

