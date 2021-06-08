Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mercury General were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

