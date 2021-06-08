Mercury (MER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,218.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $18,218.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00064958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00243280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00224044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.01237072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,460.28 or 0.99663743 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

