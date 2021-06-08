Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

