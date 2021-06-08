Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $221,498.28 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.14. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

