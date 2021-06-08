Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 3.7%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.75 and last traded at $80.93. 947,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,635,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

