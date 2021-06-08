Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,569 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 169,137 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,878,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,318.9% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,334 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,774,000 after buying an additional 142,652 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,542 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $253.81 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

