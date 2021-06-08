MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 2.8%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $454.86 and last traded at $456.68. Approximately 2,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 848,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.81.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.