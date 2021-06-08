Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-6.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.08.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,746. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.89. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $166.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

