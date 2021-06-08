Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,154 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 220,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,217,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.