Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.44. 3,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,938. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.07.

