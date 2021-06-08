Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $36.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,374.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

