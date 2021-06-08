Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $2,405.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,287.90. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

