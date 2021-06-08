Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,647 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.63. 80,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $395.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

