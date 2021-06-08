Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,654 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.51. 46,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

