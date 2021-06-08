Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after buying an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,054 shares of company stock worth $883,622. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

