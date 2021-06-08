Mist Price Hits $0.0451 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $386.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00982995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.93 or 0.09776314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

