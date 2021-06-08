Mizuho Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $520.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $491.38.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $463.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,060,000 after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

