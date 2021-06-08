Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SIC opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.58. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

