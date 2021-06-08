Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DMC Global worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DMC Global by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

DMC Global stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

