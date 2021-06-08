Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

SPNE stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

