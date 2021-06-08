Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 131,690 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

