MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

MDB opened at $314.50 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

