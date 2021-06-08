MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.380–1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430–0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,224. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

