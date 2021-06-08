Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Monro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

