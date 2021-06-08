Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.78.

NYSE MS opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

