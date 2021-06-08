Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,022. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.48 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,738.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

