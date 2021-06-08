Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 9,660 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for 2.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $206.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $211.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

