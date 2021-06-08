Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. 92,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,123. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.