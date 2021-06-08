Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.45. The stock has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

