Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schrödinger worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. 6,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,982. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Richard Friesner sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $348,533.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 536,508 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,772 shares of company stock valued at $76,702,934.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

