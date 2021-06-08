Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,709. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

