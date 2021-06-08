Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

NYSE:JBT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.02. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,275. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.03.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

