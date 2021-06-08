Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $334.54. The stock had a trading volume of 323,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.41. The company has a market capitalization of $948.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $337.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

