Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,162,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.